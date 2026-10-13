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The Brief While Michigan's wildfires have grown in size, so have firefighter's containment of the two blazes up north. Air quality issues are among the biggest problem facing residents in the Upper Peninsula. Over 800 acres in Baraga and Marquette counties have been burned.



While Northern Michigan's wildfires have grown, crews have also made progress containing the blazes burning in the central Upper Peninsula.

The Department of Natural Resources said cooler temperatures and building humidity was calming the fire activity, giving firefighters an opportunity to tamp down part of the blazes.

The two fires have burned through more than 800 acres in Baraga and Marquette counties, the DNR said late Monday.

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR.

Northern Michigan wildfires

The latest:

Firefighters are battling two wildfires in the Upper Peninsula:

The Ridge Fire, approximately 10 miles north-west of Marquette and north of Dead River Basin, is 20% contained and 450 acres large, as of Monday night.

The Craig Lake Fire is north of Craig Lake State Park and is 400 acres large. Approximately 25% of the blaze is contained.

Thanks to calmer fire activity, firefighters have lifted the evacuation order for residents near the blazes.

Those in the area are in a "Ready" status. They reached the "Read, Set, Go!" threshold over the weekend.

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Wildfire Smoke

Big picture view:

While the fire issue has gotten better, a shift in wind to the north has resulted in heavy wildfire smoke blanketing the communities nearby.

An air quality alert for Baraga, Marquette, Iron, Dickinson, and Menominee counties was announced, with "unhealthy" levels of air pollution.

Many are experiencing unhealthy air quality conditions in Northern Michigan thanks to the wildfires. Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR.

On the ground:

There are a total of 51 firefighters tackling the two blazes.

The Ridge Fire up north. Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR.