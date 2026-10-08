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The Brief Someone took the Porcupine Mountains' iconic state park entrance sign recently. The state would like it back and are willing to have it returned no questions asked. If you do have knowledge about the park sign's theft, you can contact either the park headquarters or the sheriff.



The Porcupine Mountains State Park would like their sign back.

"HAVE YOU SEEN ME???" the state park asked on social media after the apparent theft of the wilderness area's iconic signage at its entrance.

Porcupine Mountains signage stolen

What we know:

Sometime between Saturday night, Oct. 3 and Sunday morning, Oct. 4, the sign advertising "Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park" was removed.

Law enforcement have been told, and the search is on.

Those that did take the sign are asked to bring it back. "NO QUESTIONS ASKED" if done so.

Local perspective:

"This isn’t just any sign — it’s ICONIC! ❤️ It’s the spot so many visitors stop to photograph when they arrive at the Porkies. Generations of visitors have memories with this sign, and we want it back where it belongs!" reads the Facebook post.

Anyone that knows what happened to the sign are asked to call either:

Porcupine Mountains Park Headquarters: 906-885-5275, ext. 0

Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department: 906-884-4901