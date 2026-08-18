Michigan's 'I Voted' Sticker winners announced
(FOX 2) - The Edmund Fitzgerald, the Might Mac, and, of course, a construction sign.
Those are among the themes emblazoned on Michigan's latest crop of ‘I Voted’ sticker winners ahead of the 2026 Midterm election.
Which stickers won?
The ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest included 2,095 submissions, which is four times more than the 2024 competition when it was originally announced.
Three winning designs came from Elementary and Middle school students, three from high school, and three in the general category.
‘I Voted’ Sticker Winners
Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aryana Lintz of Berrien Springs
Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aleymi Perez Ramos of Romulus
Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Naia Montgomery of Detroit
High School Winner - Created by Lenore Coil of Saginaw
High School Winner - Created by Ahmad Bazzi of Dearborn Heights
High School Winner - Created by Keirsten Sturm-Richmond of Remus
General Entry Winner - Created by Maddie Tallman of Woodhaven
General Entry Winner - Created by Lisa Damesworth of Redford Charter Township
General Entry Winner - Created by Hilarie Williams of Oak Park