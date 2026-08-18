Michigan's 'I Voted' Sticker winners announced

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The Brief Nine winning ‘I Voted’ stickers were announced in the latest design contest. The 2026 results include odes to the Mackinac Bridge, Superman Ice Cream, construction, and the Edmund Fitzgerald.



The Edmund Fitzgerald, the Might Mac, and, of course, a construction sign.

Those are among the themes emblazoned on Michigan's latest crop of ‘I Voted’ sticker winners ahead of the 2026 Midterm election.

Which stickers won?

The ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest included 2,095 submissions, which is four times more than the 2024 competition when it was originally announced.

Three winning designs came from Elementary and Middle school students, three from high school, and three in the general category.

‘I Voted’ Sticker Winners

Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aryana Lintz of Berrien Springs

Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Aleymi Perez Ramos of Romulus

Elementary / Middle School Winner - Created by Naia Montgomery of Detroit

High School Winner - Created by Lenore Coil of Saginaw

High School Winner - Created by Ahmad Bazzi of Dearborn Heights

High School Winner - Created by Keirsten Sturm-Richmond of Remus

General Entry Winner - Created by Maddie Tallman of Woodhaven

General Entry Winner - Created by Lisa Damesworth of Redford Charter Township