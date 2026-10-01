Medicaid changes in Michigan Oct. 1: What to know

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The Brief Some Michigan Medicaid members will see changes in coverage or policy requirements in the coming months. Changes beginning Oct. 1 affect non-citizens legally living in Michigan. And on Jan. 1, 2027, work requirements, retroactive coverage limits and renewal timelines are changing.



Some Michigan Medicaid members will see changes in coverage or policy requirements in the coming months.

Medicaid changes in Michigan

Big picture view:

Michigan is implementing new coverage restrictions and policy updates that will affect those enrolled in Medicaid.

Timeline:

The changes take effect for some living in Michigan on Oct. 1, and others on Jan. 1, 2027.

Oct. 1 Medicaid changes

Big picture view:

The Medicaid changes taking effect on Oct. 1, 2026, affect non-citizens legally living in Michigan.

If your coverage is changing, you will receive a written notice by mail.

Dig deeper:

Those with the following immigration status will continue to receive full coverage:

Lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who have met or are exempt from the five-year bar

Cuban/Haitian entrants

Compacts of Free Association migrants

Most pregnant individuals and children under the age of 21 who lawfully reside in Michigan will also continue to receive full coverage

People with immigration statuses not listed in one of the categories above will transition to emergency services only (ESO) coverage, and will be notified by mail.

ESO coverage includes treatment for emergency medical conditions only and does not cover routine or preventative care.

Jan. 1, 2027 Medicaid changes

Big picture view:

The Medicaid changes taking effect on Jan. 1, 2027, include:

New work requirements

Retroactive coverage limits

Six-month renewals

New Medicaid work requirements

Big picture view:

Certain Medicaid enrollees will need to show proof of work and/or other approved activities to keep their coverage.

You’ll know if this applies to you because the state will begin sending information about work requirements through the mail and/or in your MI Bridges portal, but it generally includes:

Enrollees in the Healthy Michigan Plan (HMP) between the ages of 16-64

Dig deeper:

You can meet work requirements in one of two ways:

Earning at least $580 in at least one month during the review period

Complete at least 80 hours of approved activities in one month during the review period

Not meeting work requirements could lead to loss of coverage, even if someone is otherwise eligible.

Some HMP enrollees that will be exempt from this requirement:

Anyone under the age of 19 or over the age of 64

Those who have a disability or serious health condition

Those who are pregnant

Those caring for a child or family member

Get more information from the state here .

Retroactive coverage limits

Dig deeper:

Under the new rule, HMP members may receive coverage for only up to one month before applying.

Other Medicaid groups may receive coverage for up to two months before applying.

Previously, Medicaid could cover services that occurred up to three months before the application date.

Six-month renewals

Timeline:

The state will be checking eligibility every six months instead of annual for those enrolled in HMP.

The state will be requesting information more often about your income or household size.

How many people in Michigan are on Medicaid?

Big picture view:

Medicaid covers one in five individuals living in the U.S. In Michigan, the coverage rate is even higher – one in four residents of Michigan.

By the numbers:

As of August 2025 , the state said more than 2.6 million people living in Michigan were getting health coverage from Medicaid programs.

The state says about 750,000 adults were enrolled in the HMP.