'It could’ve been anyone:' Family of Inkster stabbing victim opens GoFundMe

The Brief The daughter of the victim says this is not the Dollar Tree store her mom normally goes to, but because she was in the area she went inside to pick up some items. That’s when Phyllis Robinson was allegedly stabbed by this man, Stephen Patrick Ross Jr.



A Westland woman remains hospitalized one week after being stabbed inside a Dollar Tree store in Inkster. A 22-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including assault with intent to murder, for allegedly committing the crime.

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The daughter of the victim says this is not the Dollar Tree store her mom normally goes to, but because she was in the area she went inside to pick up some items. That’s when Phyllis Robinson was allegedly stabbed by this man, Stephen Patrick Ross Jr.

It’s unclear why the 22-year-old Inkster man attacked Robinson that day.

Investigators say they do not know one another.

But it’s alleged that Ross used a knife that was for sale in the store to stab the victim.

"She had a laceration in her lung and her stomach, five stab wounds on her right arm," said daughter Brittany Clark. "Mainly, everything is on her right side, several by her bra line, lacerations in the back of her head, one on her left elbow, and one in her stomach area. Pretty much the whole right side where she had most of the trauma, and that’s from defending herself and face from the attacker. My hope is that he feels the pain that we feel, but I don’t know if that’s something that he could ever feel. I just want to ensure that he doesn’t do this to anyone else."

Earlier Monday, FOX 2 reached out to officials at Dollar Tree and the wait for a response continues. I also reached out to Inkster police and the mayor’s office and I have not received a response for this story, but people who shop at this Dollar Tree wants to be heard.

"Come here all the time, so I think they do up the security because I’m concerned," said one shopper. "A single mom and I come here all the time. It could’ve been anyone. It could’ve been me."

When police arrived on scene, Ross was allegedly at the door with a knife and he was arrested.

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The family says Robinson has a long road to recovery so they started a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.