Mild temps give way to 90-degree stretch for end of week

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Some rain early for Wednesday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Tuesday night, a very nice evening, There is a shower chance late at night with a low of 61.

Wednesday: A few morning showers, then warmer in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies with a high of 83.

Thursday: Hazy and very warm - high of 91.

Friday: Very warm with spotty thundershowers during the afternoon and evening, and a high of 92.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high of 86.

Sunday:  Sun and clouds with a high of 86

On Monday for the Fourth of July:  Partly sunny and warm with a high of 87.

-Luterman


 