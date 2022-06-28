Mild temps give way to 90-degree stretch for end of week

Hello gang, for the rest of Tuesday night, a very nice evening, There is a shower chance late at night with a low of 61.

Wednesday: A few morning showers, then warmer in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies with a high of 83.

Thursday: Hazy and very warm - high of 91.

Friday: Very warm with spotty thundershowers during the afternoon and evening, and a high of 92.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high of 86.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with a high of 86

On Monday for the Fourth of July: Partly sunny and warm with a high of 87.

ENJOY

-Luterman



