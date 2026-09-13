Missing Michigan man found at Isle Royale National Park

According to Isle Royal National Park officials, Royal Oak man Craig Berg was found safe on Saturday.

"Found alive and alert," park officials said of the man who had been missing since Sept. 5.

The Brief

Isle Royale National Park has stated that there is a search underway for a missing hiker.

Craig Berg of Royal Oak, Mich. was scheduled to depart Saturday, Sept. 5.

A report was made on Sept. 6 by the family after Burns did not return home as was planned.

What we know:

The missing hiker is from Royal Oak, and was hiking at Isle Royale National Park with plans to return home Sept. 6. After Berg did not return home, his family reported him as missing, which prompted search operations by the National Park Service.

The operations had been ongoing since the report was filed.