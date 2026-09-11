Best time to see fall colors in the Midwest: Maps

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The Brief It's almost time for fall and for the leaves to begin changing colors. The best times to see fall foliage range from place-to-place, but typically fall from late September to early November across the Midwest. There are great spots across the Midwest to see fantastic autumnal foliage.



As the autumnal equinox quickly approaches and back-to-school season starts, it's not hard to start thinking about the trees soon putting on their annual color-changing display.

Here are the best times to see fall foliage across the Midwest and when you can expect peak leaf peeping in the region.

Michigan peak fall color

Expected peak foliage:

Michigan is expected to have a near-normal fall foliage season, according to Michigan's tourism department, Pure Michigan.

Peak color for Detroit, Michigan, is currently forecast for Oct. 31-Nov. 6. The temperatures into late summer this year have pushed back fall colors a bit later.

True fall colors in Detroit are expected to start peaking out around Oct. 5, according to the fall foliage tracking site, Explore Fall.

Pure Michigan suggests visiting the Keweenaw Peninsula for some great leaf peeping in Michigan. The Keweenaw Peninsula sits at Michigan's northernmost outpost, surrounded by Lake Superior. It's one of the first places in the state to begin to experience fall color and is expected to peak this year between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24.

You can see the map for tracking the state's full fall colors this season here.

Minnesota peak fall color

Map showing when fall colors typically peak in Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Peak foliage forecast:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Minneapolis is expected to reach its peak for fall colors between Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.

Fall colors in Minnesota typically peak from late September through mid-October, the DNR says. The change starts in the far northwest and north-central parts of the state and works its way toward the southeast. Peak color usually lasts about one week in each area, though that can vary depending on location and weather.

"Severe drought can lessen the brilliance of some colors. It can also cause some trees to drop their leaves or change colors early — or later, depending on the species," said Brian Schwingle, Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant. "Likewise, warmer temperatures in September can slightly delay peak color, like during the 2023 drought year."

The North Shore is a great place to see some stunning fall colors — and get to see them a bit earlier than in the Twin Cities, too. Parts of the North Shore, including in Duluth, will begin to peak in early October and last through the middle of the month, depending on weather.

The Minnesota DNR updates its fall color finder every Thursday, showing actual leaf color progression throughout the state. You can find the map here to plan your leaf-peeping trip.

Wisconsin peak fall color

(FOX 6 Now Milwaukee)

Foliage forecast:

Milwaukee is expected to see peak colors among its trees starting on Oct. 29, according to Explore Fall. This is expected to last through around Nov. 5 for the Milwaukee area.

Travel Wisconsin features a live map that shows the details of different parts of the state and the progression throughout the state for fall colors.

A great place to experience fall foliage in Wisconsin is Peninsula State Park. Foliage is expected to peak there slightly sooner than in Milwaukee. You can expect some great colors between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, Explore Fall estimates.

Illinois peak fall color

Peak fall colors:

The state tourism website, Enjoy Illinois, forecasts peak fall foliage for the Chicago area during the second week of October.

"Chicago's skyline makes for a dazzling display of its own, but look around and you'll see plenty of fall foliage popping up in places like Millennium Park, Lincoln Park and Jackson Park. Outside the city, you can't go wrong exploring the stunning scenery of Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe and Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford," writes Enjoy Illinois.

Another great place in Illinois to see fall colors is the Starved Rock State Park area. There are waterfalls, colorful, tree-covered bluffs and 15 miles of hiking trails. Starved Rock State Park will also have its peak fall colors during the second week of October.

You can see a fall forecast tracker on the Visit Illinois fall color trip planner web page.

The science behind fall foliage

(Erika Lambert/Wisconsin DNR)

Dig deeper:

In response to decreasing sunlight levels, trees begin producing less chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is a pigment, which is a natural substance produced by leaf cells, and it helps trees convert sunlight into energy.

When trees produce less chlorophyll, a pigment already in the leaves — called a carotenoid — begins to appear. This happens because the chlorophyll pigment is no longer strong enough to take over the carotenoid's color. The carotenoid pigment then comes through, causing the leaves to then change to yellows, oranges, and warm browns.

Carotenoids are what give corn, carrots, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables their colors.

Carotenoids are usually consistent from year-to-year, regardless of the weather. However, this is not the case for anthocyanin, which is a pigment that not all trees have, and creates red hues of colors.

Anthocyanins are what give cranberries, red apples, cherries, strawberries, and others their colors.

Unlike carotenoids, anthocyanins have been shown to be impacted by weather. Both temperature and cloud cover can play a role. When there are consistent warm, sunny fall days without freezing nights, this makes a good year for red leaves.

During the day, these leaves can produce lots of sugar, but when it's too cold at night, the temperatures can stop the sugar sap from flowing through leaves and into the trees' branches and trunks. This is when anthocyanins can kick in.

Anthocyanins are produced as a form of protection, according to researchers. This pigment lets the plant recover nutrients in leaves before they fall off and ensures the tree will be ready for its next season.

They also are what give certain trees and their leaves their reds, purples, and crimsons.

Rain also can impact all leaves' colors and their vibrancy. Droughts can delay the colors by weeks, while warmth and dampness during fall can tamp down the intensity of the colors.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the best fall foliage is seen in these conditions:

a warm, wet spring;

a summer that's not too hot or dry; and

a fall with plenty of warm sunny days and cool nights.

Leaves fall in autumn because while trees' roots and branches can endure freezing temperatures, the majority of leaves cannot. The leaves, which are composed of cells filled with sap, would freeze in winter. In order for the plants to survive, they have to seal off these parts through the cold weather.