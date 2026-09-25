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Missing Sterling Heights man with dementia found safe by police

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Missing Persons
Published September 25, 2026 1:00 PM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 1:00 PM EDT
article

David Edward Calahan

The Brief

    • An elderly Sterling Heights man who went missing from the area of Clinton River Road and Schoenherr early this morning has been found.
    • David Edward Calahan, 75, is suffering from dementia.

FOX 2 - Sterling Heights police say they have found a missing elderly man suffering from dementia.

The backstory:

David Edward Calahan was reported missing at 5 a.m. Friday morning. Police said he was found safe around 1 p.m.

Calahan left on foot and went missing from the area of Clinton River Road and Schoenherr, and a drone first responder search and police canine track were unsuccessful.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches and 185 pounds.  He is possibly wearing a black coat and baseball hat. 

The Source: This report was provided by Sterling Heights police. 

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