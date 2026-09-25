Missing Sterling Heights man with dementia found safe by police
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FOX 2 - Sterling Heights police say they have found a missing elderly man suffering from dementia.
The backstory:
David Edward Calahan was reported missing at 5 a.m. Friday morning. Police said he was found safe around 1 p.m.
Calahan left on foot and went missing from the area of Clinton River Road and Schoenherr, and a drone first responder search and police canine track were unsuccessful.
He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches and 185 pounds. He is possibly wearing a black coat and baseball hat.
The Source: This report was provided by Sterling Heights police.
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