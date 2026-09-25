Missing Sterling Heights man with dementia found safe by police

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The Brief An elderly Sterling Heights man who went missing from the area of Clinton River Road and Schoenherr early this morning has been found. David Edward Calahan, 75, is suffering from dementia.



Sterling Heights police say they have found a missing elderly man suffering from dementia.

The backstory:

David Edward Calahan was reported missing at 5 a.m. Friday morning. Police said he was found safe around 1 p.m.

Calahan left on foot and went missing from the area of Clinton River Road and Schoenherr, and a drone first responder search and police canine track were unsuccessful.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches and 185 pounds. He is possibly wearing a black coat and baseball hat.

The Source: This report was provided by Sterling Heights police.

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