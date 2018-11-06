Sterling Heights police shoot man who pointed gun toward them
A man was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting in Sterling Heights early Monday.
Woman injured in attempted murder-suicide at business in Sterling Heights
Police are investigating after one person was hurt and another died in a domestic shooting near a workplace early Tuesday morning in Sterling Heights.
Sterling Heights trains for active school shooter situation
The school year is quickly approaching, and first responders in Sterling Heights are training for a scenario they hope to never encounter. An active shooter.
Driver slams through fence, shed and pool in Sterling Heights backyard
A driver lost control and caused a heap of destruction in a Sterling Heights backyard.
Sterling Heights considering one-time tax increase to fix roads
Sterling Heights is one of many cities across the state that's in a state of disrepair after our latest winter wreaked havoc on our routes.
Kids locked in gun safe rescued by Sterling Heights firefighters
Firefighters had a one-of-a-kind call Sunday when they were called to rescue a group of young children who had become locked inside a gun safe.
Annual Wigs 4 Kids Gala Sept. 9
A charity that helps to lift the spirits of kids facing serious health issues is setting the stage for a magical evening.
Family member arrested after teen killed in 'suspicious' Sterling Heights house fire
Sterling Heights Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old family member in connection with a suspicious house fire that killed a 17-year-old boy early Friday morning.
Teen killed in 'suspicious' Sterling Heights house fire in middle of the night
Authorities are investigating after a teen was killed in an early-morning house fire in Sterling Heights.
Sterling Heights settles lawsuits over planned mosque
The announcement came just hours after the Sterling Heights City Council gave the green light to the mosque, which will now be built near 15 Mile and Mound.
Sterling Heights PD swears in new K9 officer - a puppy named Ivy
Once Ivy's training is complete, she'll also join another four-legged officer named Chase on the job.
Every athlete welcome at Inclusively Fit in Sterling Heights
FOX 2's Derek Kevra takes us to Inclusively Fit in Sterling Heights, where everyone is always welcome.
Police investigating person killed, hit by car in Sterling Heights
Police have not yet identified the victim.
Police looking for crook seen on florist's surveillance video
The owner says he has heard of other break ins near his store.
High school grapples with shooting death of honor student by speeding driver
Jada Rankin was fatally shot over the weekend after her family told a driver speeding down their residential street to slow down.
Annual American Polish Festival July 8-10
Ed Gregory and Ken Reszczyk from the American Polish Century Club join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.