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The Brief According to DoorDash ordering data, the top Thanksgiving side dish in Michigan is sweet potatoes. A Campbell’s survey found that Michigan residents still prefer stuffing and dressing. Campbell’s also found that nearly half of Americans would be happy with a Thanksgiving meal made of side dishes alone.



Is Thanksgiving really Thanksgiving without a wide assortment of side dishes? From sweet potatoes to stuffing and mac and cheese, two holiday food reports are breaking down which side dishes reign supreme across the country.

What's the top side dish in Michigan?

What they're saying:

In its annual Thanksgiving food trends report, DoorDash named sweet potatoes as the most popular side dish in Michigan.

To determine the favorite side in each state, the company collected data from restaurant and grocery store orders placed on its app during the Thanksgiving season in 2025.

READ MORE: How much will Michigan residents spend this holiday season?

DoorDash looked at which dishes customers purchased at higher rates compared to the rest of the country.

Sweet potatoes stood out as the top local choice in five other states, including Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri and Wisconsin.

But not according to Campbell's

The other side:

When asked to name their favorite side dish, people in Michigan didn't choose sweet potatoes, though. They chose stuffing and dressing, according to Campbell’s fifth annual State of the Sides report.

The survey also found that the Midwest is the heartland for green bean casserole, which appears on 60% of tables across the region.

For its report, Campbell's worked with an independent research firm to survey more than 5,000 U.S. adults between August and September 2026 about the dishes they can't imagine a holiday meal without.

Mashed potatoes and stuffing are national favorites

Dig deeper:

The Thanksgiving side dish that holds a place in almost every American’s heart is mashed potatoes, according to DoorDash’s data.

In 11 states, mashed potatoes led as the most over-ordered local favorite, outpacing corn, sweet potatoes and carrots.

While stuffing and dressing claimed the top spot in Campbell's survey, mashed potatoes came in second, followed by sweet potatoes, mac and cheese and green bean casserole.

Campbell’s survey also found that 86% of Americans plan to serve at least four sides for the holiday, and 46% say they would be happy with a meal made of sides alone.