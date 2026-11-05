Mr. Puffs opens in Royal Oak as Canadian dessert brand expands into U.S.

The Brief Mr. Puffs opened in Royal Oak on Thursday, welcoming guests to the company's first-ever U.S. spot. The pastries are Greek in origin and look a little like traditional doughnuts, but with a twist.



A popular Canadian food spot has opened its first-ever location in the U.S.

Mr. Puffs opened its doors in Royal Oak with a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the occasion on Thursday. The Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce, the fire department, and Corewell health were there to usher in the arrival.

What is Mr. Puffs?

Big picture view:

Mr. Puffs is the brainchild of Pandelis Siounis, who founded the eatery with a hope of serving customers traditional Greek doughnuts.

You ask the company themselves, it's a food that was available at the Olympics over 2,000 years ago.

Now, the well-traveled desert brand has arrived in Michigan.

The puffs are actually Loukoumades. They are dipped in honey, sprinkled with cinnamon and sometimes chopped walnuts.

From there, they are served hot and crispy on the outside, while remaining fluffy on the inside.

There are dozens of locations around Canada. And now they are in the U.S. as well.

Where can I find Mr. Puffs?

Where to go?:

The location has opened at 31971 Woodward Ave. Royal Oak.

Their grand opening continues this weekend with fun offerings throughout Friday through Sunday.

Check out their Facebook page for more details.