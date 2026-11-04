K-pop band cancels sold out Detroit show, leaving angry parents to take to social media

The Brief On Tuesday, LCA was packed with people already in their seats when, just 30 minutes before the show, Katseye canceled because one of the band members was sick. Lots of angry moms took to social media, super upset over Katseye's last-minute cancelation.



A K-pop band cancels their sold-out Detroit show 30 minutes before taking the stage. Little girls and their moms traveled hundreds of miles, spending thousands to see the girl group ‘Katseye' at Little Caesars Arena.

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On Tuesday, LCA was packed with people already in their seats when, just 30 minutes before the show, they canceled because one of the band members was sick.

Lots of angry moms took to social media, super upset over Katseye's last-minute cancelation. FOX 2 talked to one mom named Jessica Lenhardy from Snokie, Illinois, which is a five and a half hour drive from Detroit.

Between VIP tickets, travel and outfits, she spent about $5,000 to go to the show with her daughters, who are 8 and 10-years-old. They also took off two days of school and work.

"It was shocking that they went through and kind of kept our hopes up until a few minutes before the show," said Lenhardt. "So I do think that if things were going wrong since the morning or even a day before, we should’ve been notified maybe 24 hours at least in advance, and they could’ve saved a lot of people coming from out of town the time and effort to get there."

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The band posted on their Instagram page apologizing to fans. Their show will be rescheduled. Meanwhile, Lenhardt and her two daughters are going to try and make it. However, not everyone is going to be able to afford to travel again.

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