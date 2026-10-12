National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 24

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The Brief National Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 24. Unused or expired prescription drugs of over-the-counter medication can be turned in. Any local or state police post will take the drugs for safe disposal.



If you have unused or expired prescription drugs, on Saturday, Oct. 24, they can be dropped off at any law enforcement department.

Anyone cleaning out their medicine cabinets can turn their prescription drugs in, for safe disposal.

What You Can Bring

Prescription pills, capsules, and patches

Over-the-counter medications and vitamins

Pet medications

Sealed liquid medications

Vape pens and cartridges, if the lithium batteries are removed

No liquids, needles or sharps, like EpiPens, and lancets, are allowed.

Other Items Not Allowed

Illegal substances like cocaine or marijuana

Medical waste like chemotherapy drugs

Hazardous materials like thermometers containing mercury

Why Turn Them In?:

Trace amounts of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter medication has been found contaminating drinking water around the country.

An Associated Press investigation found that at least 24 major US cities were impacted in recent years, as well as an estimated 41 million Americans.

One of the reasons, is that unused pills are being flushed or thrown down drains. As a result, they are not being filtered out by traditional sewage and wastewater facilities.

What you can do:

To find a Take Back Day location near you, CLICK HERE.