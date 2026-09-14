Detroit police refer investigation involving mayor’s ex to outside agency

The Brief Marvin Walker, a Detroit activist and former romantic partner of Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, was the subject of a recent Detroit police investigation. Detroit Police have referred the investigation to an outside agency. Meanwhile, a case involving a second Detroit activist has also been referred by DPD.



The Detroit Police Department has referred its investigation into Detroit activist and former romantic partner of Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, Marvin Walker, to an outside agency.

Here’s what to know about the case:

Marvin Walker investigation

What we know:

The Detroit Police has referred its investigation into Marvin Walker, who is a Detroit businessman and activist with a criminal past. Walker is also a former romantic partner of Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. The two were romantically involved back when she served on city council.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear what Detroit Police were investigating, or when their investigation involving Walker began. Charlie LeDuff with The Michigan Enjoyer reported Aug. 26 that Walker is alleging Sheffield used him during her time on city council to collect illegal kickbacks. It’s an allegation the mayor has denied, and you can read her statement in full below.

What they're saying:

Detroit Police confirmed to FOX 2 that all investigative cases concerning Walker have been referred to outside law enforcement agencies, and that any future complaints would also be referred out. DPD declined to confirm the outside agency.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting a source close to the situation told them the FBI was investigating.

FOX 2 also reached out to the FBI, which would not confirm or deny specific investigative activity.

A DPD case involving another Detroit activist, Jahdante Smith, was also referred to an outside agency.

Jahdante Smith connection

Big picture view:

Last month, Smith was stopped by Detroit police , handcuffed, and told that officers had a search warrant to confiscate his phone.

Dig deeper:

Smith says he thinks it’s because he was posting old photos on social media of Sheffield with Walker, back when they were romantically involved while she was on city council.

What they're saying:

Smith says that Walker sent him the photos months ago, and Smith had only posted them to call attention to other community concerns he wanted to address with the mayor.

Smith says he got a phone call from the city’s community relations director asking him to take the photos down, had an exchange with the mayor’s father on social media, and then got a few phone calls from Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, including one on Aug. 5.

Smith didn’t take the photos down.

Then on Aug. 19, near Hart Plaza, Smith was with his son when he was handcuffed and eventually released by DPD officers, but says police took his phone.

READ MORE: Detroit man questions police seizure of phone after saying he posted photos of mayor

The other side:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison released this statement saying:

"I asked Mr. Smith to remove the photos because, as a man and a father, I found them to be inappropriate and believed they were intended to shame and humiliate a woman—something no woman deserves.

"The ongoing criminal investigation involving Mr. Smith is completely unrelated to this matter and began before my phone call with him on August 5, 2026.

"That investigation was initiated after a citizen filed a complaint with the Detroit Police Department alleging that Mr. Smith threatened her life. The evidence was presented to a judge, who issued a search warrant that ultimately led to the seizure of Mr. Smith’s phone.

"Any suggestion that I influenced or used the investigation for any other purpose is completely false because the facts and timeline speak for themselves."

Mayor Sheffield’s response

Meanwhile:

Last month, Mayor Sheffield issued a statement as well:

"Over the past year, private photographs and communications have been used to bully, harass, and intimidate me.

"I have largely remained silent, but I am compelled to address it now as Marvin Walker, whom I dated years ago, is fabricating lies in an obvious attempt to protect himself from his own criminal and legal troubles.

"I want to be crystal clear - NO city funds were ever provided to Mr. Walker, nor has he ever received any city contract."