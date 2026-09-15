Harper Woods senior housing complex allegedly infested with bed bugs, residents say

The Brief FOX 2 talked with the family of a woman who lives at Park Place, which is owned by National Church Residences. They say bed bugs are taking over their loved one's apartment.



Families of loved ones are disgusted and demanding answers after what they call a building-wide bed bug outbreak at a senior living facility.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 talked with the family of a woman who lives at Park Place, which is owned by National Church Residences. They say the seniors who live there are dealing with some gross conditions. They say bed bugs are taking over their loved one's apartment. Clusters of them can be seen on her bed, couches and in the bathroom. Her grandson says the property needs to do better.

"I see elders who can barely walk, I see them in wheelchairs, I see them pushing strollers, and different things. This is not just people who have able bodies," said resident Antoine Terhune. "These are people who are slower to walk that have issues. They cannot sit and get hit up by bed bugs when they’re going to sleep at night, so please hire a professional. It is a duty as not just an American but a human to take care of your elders and make sure they’re safe, and that goes not just for me and you but for the building as well."

The other side:

The senior living facility confirmed the presence of bed bugs.

In a statement it says:

"Two units were treated on September 4th …with a two-week follow-up treatment scheduled for September 18…."

"In addition to the scheduled re-treatments of the affected units, property management has taken precautionary measures by scheduling a building-wide inspection within the coming weeks."

What you can do:

If you or a loved one lives here and spot any bed bugs, you’re urged to contact the property’s management team.