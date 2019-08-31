Michigan's Harbaugh & Bredeson ready to play Wisconsin on FOX 2
Ben Bredeson had a chance to cash in on his potential this year in the NFL.
Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis is expected to miss 6-7 weeks with an undisclosed injury.
Michigan State Head Coach Mark Dantonio held his weekly press conference Tuesday as they prepare for a big game against Northwestern Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Pac-12 Conference acknowledged an officiating error on the last play of Arizona State's 10-7 victory at Michigan State on Saturday. The conference said Sunday night that the Sun Devils should have been called for leaping on Michigan State's missed field goal attempt as time expired.
Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson spoke to the media Monday as they prepare for Wisconsin Saturday.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Jayden Daniels and Arizona State spoiled Mark Dantonio's bid for a milestone. Instead, the Michigan State coach was left to explain a chaotic finish to a disappointing home loss. Daniels directed Arizona State on a pressure-packed 75-yard drive and, after Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining, the...
Michigan State Head Coach Mark Dantonio and players Brian Lewerke & Joe Bachie spoke following their 10-7 loss to Arizona State on Saturday.
This was the moment early last season when Michigan State's offense hit its first major snag. Faced with a tricky nonconference test on the road, the Spartans wasted opportunities throughout the game and eventually lost to Arizona State on a last-second field goal. "It don't sit with me right," wide receiver Weston Bridges said.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Mark Dantonio's name will soon stand alone atop the list of all-time winningest football coaches at Michigan State. On the cusp of breaking Duffy Daugherty's record, Dantonio said he is thankful for all the people on the field, sideline and behind the scenes that have played a huge part in his success.
The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in The Associated Press college football poll after LSU's road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards, and No. 19 Michigan State's maligned offense scored touchdowns on its first three drives on the way to a 51-17 win over Western Michigan on Saturday night that gave coach Mark Dantonio a share of the school record for victories.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is off to a wobbly start this season and Army almost took advantage. Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and the seventh-ranked Wolverines forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime win over the Black Knights on Saturday.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Mark Dantonio made it clear this week that No. 19 Michigan State needs to approach this next game with a sense of urgency. "I think our guys will have motivation this week," the Spartans' coach said. "What do you think?"
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - No. 7 Michigan is facing a team it has been preparing to play since spring practice, when defensive coordinator Don Brown carved out extra time to study a scheme rarely seen in modern college football. Army, which runs a triple option, is coming to the Big House to resume a series that has been idle for more than a half-century.
Western Michigan (1-0) at No. 19 Michigan State (1-0), Saturday at 7:40 p.m. EDT (BTN). Line: Michigan State by 16. Series record: Michigan State leads 13-2. WHAT'S AT STAKE? Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio made it clear he wasn't pleased with the offensive performance in last week's 28-7 win over Tulsa. He expects the Spartans to be ready this coming weekend. Motivation...
Army (1-0) at No. 7 Michigan (1-0), Saturday at noon EDT (FOX). Line: Michigan by 23. Series record: Army leads 5-4. WHAT'S AT STAKE? The Wolverines want to show their offense has more strengths than weaknesses with two weeks before its next game on Sept. 21 at No. 17 Wisconsin. The Black Knights have a chance to pull off an upset after coming close last year, losing to then-No. 5...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - One more win would give Mark Dantonio a share of the school record. The Michigan State coach is in no mood to celebrate. "Football is a game of effort, toughness and knowing what to do. Half of our team figured that out, half of it didn't," Dantonio said Tuesday. "We will make sure that other half gets it figured out this week."
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - With Michigan debuting its high-tempo, no-huddle "size in space" offense, a freshman helped bail the Wolverines out of an uneven performance. No. 7 Michigan was sloppy Saturday during a 40-21 victory over Middle Tennessee in the opener for offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes and No. 7 Michigan easily won its season-opening game. However, the dual-threat senior quarterback wasn't in a mood to celebrate. Patterson lost a fumble on the first play of the game and put the ball on the turf again later in the game, casting a shadow on his perspective of the Wolverines' 40-21 win over Middle...
Raequan Williams knocked the ball out, and Kenny Willekes recovered it in the end zone.