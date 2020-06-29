New Ford Promise program lets you return car if you lose job during pandemic

The Ford Motor Company is giving car and truck buyers a little peace of mind during the pandemic. They're allowing some people to return their vehicle if they lose their job.

Here at the Suburban Ford dealership in Ferndale, they've been selling cars as fast as they can get them, hoping the trend will continue with the new Ford Promise program. In a unique and unprecedented move, you will actually be able to return a car if you lose your job within the next year.

"This is the first time we've ever talked about having a 12-month promise of, if something goes wrong with your job you can turn the car in and walk away from it," said Pat Klein, the retail operations manager at Suburban Ford of Ferndale.

The Ford Promise covers models from 2019 to 2021, new, used or certified pre-owned, purchased or leased. The program aims to bring some certainty in these rather uncertain times.

"Throughout all of this, one thing they've really done is focus on their customer base," Klein said.

Despite the pandemic and economic downtown, business is booming at Suburban Ford.

"If I had 50 more cars to sell I would sell be selling them, don't know how else to put it. And that's how most of our metro Detroit market is," Klein said.

For those not quite ready to get behind the wheel of a new car, Ford hopes the program will give people the encouragement they need.

You can get more information about the Ford Promise program online here. You must purchase or lease an eligible vehicle through Ford Motor Credit at a participating Ford dealer to be eligible.

The program runs through Sept. 30, 2020.