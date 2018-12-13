Ford releases plans to overhaul Dearborn campus
Ford Motor Company is announcing a major redesign for its research and engineering campus in Dearborn.
Ford 2020 Police Interceptor SUV is high-powered hybrid
Ford has a brand new police interceptor that is not only expected to outperform most cars on the road - it's supposed to save departments thousands of dollars every year.
The Peacock Room '60s Debutante Pop-Up Shop
Vice President of Communications at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Ann Fitzpatrick, along with Owner of The Peacock Room Rachel Lutz, joined us on The Nine. Watch in the video player above.
Ford is bringing a new type of wheels to Detroit
Shared electronic scooters are popping up all across the U.S.
Ford launches beekeeping program
The Ford Motor Co. World Headquarters is buzzing with excitement, not with news of a new car, though.
Thousands expected downtown for Detroit fireworks show tonight
Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown Detroit and along the Detroit River for the annual Ford Fireworks show.
UAW-Ford's Celebrating and Empowering Women's Expo March 3
March is Women's History Month. UAW-Ford is again hosting its Celebrating and Empowering Women's Expo this weekend.
Police: Man shoots, kills self at Ford Woodhaven Stamping Plant
Police say a man shot and killed himself inside the Ford Woodhaven Stamping Plant Friday morning.
Delivery without drivers? Domino's, Ford team up for pizza delivery test
The future of food delivery is changing. Two Michigan companies are teaming up to test a self-driving pizza delivery vehicle.
Visiting the Ford Rouge Factory
With its eye-popping visuals, laser lights and heart-pumping soundtrack, you can't help but feel immersed when you watch the dramatic interpretation of how the Ford F150 is made during your tour at the River Rouge factory.
The Ford Drive In, one of Dearborn's little secrets
Perhaps one of the best kept secrets of Dearborn is its drive-in movie theater.
High-speed police chase ends in driveway of Berkley home
A high-speed police chase that went through three metro Detroit cities ended with a dramatic crash in the driveway of a home in Berkley.
Ford reportedly offering buyouts to 15,000 employees
A metro Detroit automotive expert says not to be alarmed about the reports suggesting Ford is offering buyouts to more than 15,000 salaried employees.
Fill a Ford truck for kids in Ypsilanti June 10
Ford vehicles will be throughout the Ypsilanti community on Saturday, June 10 waiting to be stuffed with items for kids.
Ford replaces CEO Mark Fields in push to transform business
Ford Motor Co. is replacing CEO Mark Fields amid questions about its current performance and future strategy, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Reported Ford cuts inevitably affecting southeast Michigan, expert warns
Ford Motor Company is on the verge of cutting 10 percent of its workforce, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal Monday night. Thousands of employees across the world could be facing layoffs.
Ford hosts safe driving event for teens ahead of prom
Prom is a big night for teenagers, but for parents it can be a long evening full of anxiety.
New Ford technology protects against potholes
Potholes are impossible to avoid. So, Ford Motor Company decided not to avoid them. Instead, they're using smart technology to roll right over them.
Ford Celebrates Daytona wins
The Ford Performance Racing Team comes up with big wins at Daytona Motor Speedway.
Ford investing $1.2 billion in 3 Michigan facilities
Ford Motor Company announces it is investing $1.2 billion into three Michigan facilities.