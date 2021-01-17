New homeowners find two-way mirror and video equipment wires hidden behind bathroom wall

Well, that’s unsettling.

A new homeowner had some questions about an oddly placed mirror in the bathroom, so they decided to investigate. When they opened up the walls, they found evidence of some possible disturbing behavior from the previous owners.

Annabell Mickelson’s family recently moved into a new house in Arizona, The Sun reports. Even though the family was reportedly aware of the house’s reputation for being a party house, they still weren’t ready for what they found when they opened up one of the walls.

Mickelson has shared multiple videos about the house to her TikTok page, where she explains that her father decided to investigate a mirror in the bathroom that was permanently attached to the wall. In the video, she also shows that the other side of the wall appeared to have been expanded at one point.

When her father cut into the opposite side of the wall, the video shows that they discovered the wall had a hidden area behind it and that the mirror was actually a two-way mirror. They also found wires that appear to be meant for video equipment.

The video also shows that the wall had been built over a set of cabinets. The hidden area also included pipes for a sink set up. Also, the family apparently scratched the two-way mirror while they were investigating the area.

Since the video of the discovery has been posted, it has been viewed 2.6 million times.

In a later video, Mickelson discussed some of the theories that people had provided for the wall. While many people believed that the video wires and two-way mirror meant that the wall was used for something nefarious, some people apparently had other, less-creepy theories.

According to Mickelson, some viewers theorized that the set-up had been used for a TV in the bathroom. Others thought that it was possibly an in-wall aquarium.

As for the future, Mickelson says her family plans to turn the hidden area into a pantry.

