The Westland Mall's future: What do residents want for the space?

The Brief What will become of the Westland Mall? That is the question that its owners and residents of the city are asking. Both are in agreement they do not want to see the building shuttered. That's why a firm has been hired to come up with ideas for how to best use the space.



Will the Westland Mall go the way of Lakeside in Sterling Heights and Northland Center in Southfield?

The shift toward online shopping has come at the detriment of patronizing brick and mortar locations, forcing many to be repurposed or even demolished.

Those same pressures are forcing the community of Westland to ask tough questions about the future of their own mall. They're considering many options, but none include saying goodbye to the building.

Big picture view:

The Westland Mall is only about 35% occupied. While that number underscores the dire status that shopping malls are facing, others see it as a source for great potential.

"It's one-third of the occupancy right now, which is pretty sad because we’re seeing some big box names move out of Westland Mall so I think the intent is to get them to come back and have it as an economic driver for the city," said Melissa Sampey, the at-large council member in Westland.

But it's not just big-name brands that the city wants to bring in.

"We would love to see mixed-use redevelopment of the area. We would love to see this come back to life as it once was many years ago," said Alex Garza, Westland's chief business development officer.

Others would hope that space could be filled by locally-run shops.

"Having some part in that mall for small businesses, so if small businesses are able to grow in the community, that brings in revenue," said Nana Dansoa Paintsail, who shops in Westland, "and of course, if you want to get grants, that looks like a big opportunity,"

Local perspective:

The owners have hired Toman & Company to help get the mall back on track.

Both Deuntay Fields and Roman Williams who head the firm have received a lot of feedback from residents.

"Well, right now, we’re listening to the people. The city of Westland has spoken to us a lot on social media. I've received some emails directly. They let us know what they want here," said Fields.

"Recently, within the last 24 hours, we received a post with over 500 likes, a thousand comments. They’re basically saying they want to see more food and beverage concepts, more retail concepts, more destination concepts," said Williams.

What they're saying:

A statement from the owners of the mall said:

"As part of our focused leasing strategy, we brought on Toman & Co. to help secure additional partners and tenants. Engaging the community at this stage ensures the property's next phase aligns with both local priorities and market opportunities."