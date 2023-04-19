Next batch of state gun bills could face hurdles including magazine size, ability to sue stores

The Michigan Senate has passed a so-called Red Flag law designed to take guns away from those who could harm themselves or others.

"These are measures which will allow family, friends and law enforcement who are concerned about someone who is seeking to harm themselves, or others, to seek a court order to temporarily confiscate your firearms."

When the governor signed two gun safety measures last week, she was ready to set aside another pen for another bill coming down the pike - red flag legislation.

The governor needed every Democrat to support to pass it and today she got it by a 20-18 vote. All 20 Democratic senators voted yes on the red flag law and every Republican voted no.

But the next set of so-called gun safety measures including size of gun magazines as well as opening up gun makers and sellers to being held liable to be sued for shootings, may be tougher to pass.

That next batch of anti-gun violence legislation is more controversial, and there's a good bet some Democrats will vote no.

Those pending issues included limiting the number of bullets you can put into a gun magazine, banning assault weapons and allowing the public to sue gun makers and gun shop owners that sell weapons that injure or kill victims somebody.

Pollster Bernie Porn reports that while there is widespread support for what the governor just signed last week, there is not widespread support for these other measures.

For example while 82% of the Democrats back smaller gun magazines, Republicans 63% No, NRA members 69% No, and those with a CPL, 59% No

Gun Owners are split 47%-46% and Independents are 61% Yes.

And there is similar strong opposition to ban assault weapons and allowing victims to sue gun makers.

Steve Sulan, a pro-gun advocate and NRA member, argues you need to enforce the laws on the books now. He adds that the better solution is addressing mental health as it relates to gun violence.

"The part that I'm most hopeful about, in terms of this federal legislation, is that some of the money that has been earmarked for mental health, actually does improve mental health," Sulan said. "Because it is important to support the mental health, especially for adolescents."

Suffice it to say the battle over guns is a long way from being over.



