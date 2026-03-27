No Kings Day 2026: Rallies to take place across Southeast Michigan

The Brief Millions are expected to protest in the third ‘No Kings Day’ rally across the country. It is set to take place on Saturday, March 28. It's the third round of protests after another "No Kings Day" on the day of Trump's Army anniversary parade, which coincided with his birthday in 2025.



For the third time since last summer, millions of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday for another set of 'No Kings' rallies across the country, with several planned across Southeast Michigan.

Big picture view:

The scheduled event is the third of a countrywide protest against President Donald Trump. On the organization's website, Saturday's rally will focus on the recent War in Iran and the resulting rising costs and ICE in major cities.

Over 100 communities in the state are listed to participate, nearly 50 of them being in Metro Detroit.

The previous rally took place on Oct. 18, 2025, and the first was on Flag Day on June 14, 2025, also being President Trump's birthday.

The other side:

Detroit

Grand Circus Park, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Clark Park, 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Taylor

Heritage Park, 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Ferndale

9 Mile & Woodward Corner, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Ann Arbor

Liberty Street Post Office, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park Pool & Ice Arena​, 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Lathrup Village

Lathrup Village City Hall, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Farmington Hills

Farmington Community Library, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Novi

All 4 Corners — Grand River & Novi, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Northville Livonia

Schoolcraft College, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Livonia

Livonia Civic Center Library, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Rochester Hills

Corner of Rochester Road and Auburn Road, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Macomb

Hall & Sterling Heights, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Oxford

Centennial Park, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Romeo

Romeo Trailside Bridge, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti Farmers Market, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Brighton

Brighton Mill Pond, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Howell

Howell Courthouse Amphitheater, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Additional locations and private event RSVP's can be found on the organization's website.

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What they're saying:

Previous protests have gone on without incident. However, organizer Katrina Manetta told FOX 2 in October to ensure you come prepared.

"We want people to come ready to de-escalate any situations. These are completely non-violent protests. You can bring water, you can bring tennis shoes, and depending on where you are in the state, whether it’s a rally or march, just come prepared to have fun and enjoy yourself," said Manetta.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded to this Saturday's rally, saying:

"The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them."