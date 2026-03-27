No Kings Day 2026: Rallies to take place across Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - For the third time since last summer, millions of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday for another set of 'No Kings' rallies across the country, with several planned across Southeast Michigan.
Big picture view:
The scheduled event is the third of a countrywide protest against President Donald Trump. On the organization's website, Saturday's rally will focus on the recent War in Iran and the resulting rising costs and ICE in major cities.
Over 100 communities in the state are listed to participate, nearly 50 of them being in Metro Detroit.
The previous rally took place on Oct. 18, 2025, and the first was on Flag Day on June 14, 2025, also being President Trump's birthday.
The other side:
‘No Kings’ Rally Locations in Metro Detroit:
Detroit
Grand Circus Park, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Clark Park, 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Taylor
Heritage Park, 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Ferndale
9 Mile & Woodward Corner, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Ann Arbor
Liberty Street Post Office, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park Pool & Ice Arena, 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Lathrup Village
Lathrup Village City Hall, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Farmington Hills
Farmington Community Library, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Novi
All 4 Corners — Grand River & Novi, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Northville Livonia
Schoolcraft College, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Livonia
Livonia Civic Center Library, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Rochester Hills
Corner of Rochester Road and Auburn Road, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Macomb
Hall & Sterling Heights, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Oxford
Centennial Park, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Romeo
Romeo Trailside Bridge, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti Farmers Market, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Brighton
Brighton Mill Pond, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Howell
Howell Courthouse Amphitheater, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Additional locations and private event RSVP's can be found on the organization's website.
What they're saying:
Previous protests have gone on without incident. However, organizer Katrina Manetta told FOX 2 in October to ensure you come prepared.
"We want people to come ready to de-escalate any situations. These are completely non-violent protests. You can bring water, you can bring tennis shoes, and depending on where you are in the state, whether it’s a rally or march, just come prepared to have fun and enjoy yourself," said Manetta.
Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded to this Saturday's rally, saying:
"The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them."
The Source: FOX 2 used information from previous reporting and the ‘No Kings Day’ website.