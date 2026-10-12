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The Brief Two wildfires are burning in Northern Michigan as crews compete with major fire danger and drought conditions. Several homes have been evacuated thanks to one fire that was last measured at 256 acres. Another wildfire is at Craig Lake.



Wildfire crews are battling two blazes in Northern Michigan amid major drought conditions and major fire danger.

The fires are located in Baraga and Marquette counties in the mid-Upper Peninsula.

Upper Peninsula Fires

Big picture view:

One wildfire is the Ridge Fire, which is approximately 256 acres big as of Sunday evening. It's burning 10 miles north-west of Marquette between County Road 510 and North Basin Drive.

Three homes were evacuated due to the fire.

The second fire is much smaller. The Craig Lake Fire is only 30 acres and is located in a remote area with rugged terrain that is difficult to access, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

What they're saying:

"Both fires are fueled by a mix of conifers and hardwoods on ridge tops and a mix of balsam and spruce in the lowlands," said Keith Murphy, DNR Incident Command. "Public safety and firefighter safety remain our top priority."

Local perspective:

The DNR says it has 40 firefighters on the ground for the Ridge Fire and another 12 at Craig Lake.

Additional support is being provided by Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff's and the DNR.

The fires were first spotted by a pilot on Oct. 9.

Drought conditions

Dig deeper:

The source of the fires is under investigation.

Often times, wildfires are sparked by lightning strikes and grow thanks to ample fuel like woody debris. The western UP has also experienced major drought conditions this year, making the area ripe for fires.

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