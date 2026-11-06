Oakland County officials end Flock contract amid controversies

The Brief The Oakland County Parks Department says it is getting rid of Flock cameras as their contract is expiring. Flock cameras are described as automated license plate readers owned by Flock Safety. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was using a Flock drone pilot program but has decided not to pursue a contract with Flock for IT's drone program.



Flock cameras have been in the news lately as some communities removed them because critics say they are too invasive. Now Oakland County is making changes when it comes to the usage of Flock cameras.

Big picture view:

The Oakland County Parks Department says it is getting rid of Flock cameras as their contract is expiring. They say they're listening to what people are saying about what they want and what they don't want.

What is a Flock Camera?

Flock cameras are described as automated license plate readers owned by Flock Safety. They use AI to read and record license plates and vehicle details. Though they appear on Metro Detroit roads, some also can be seen in parks and trails where vehicles don't normally go.

They are not hard to spot as you drive down roads like Woodward, Telegraph, or even a small side street. They normally sit on black or gray poles with a camera strapped to the side. A big giveaway is the small solar panel at the very top.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was using a Flock drone pilot program but has decided not to pursue a contract with Flock for IT's drone program.

The sheriff's office released a statement saying:

"The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is nearing the conclusion of "Project Prove It," a pilot program with Flock Safety designed to evaluate its drone technology in real-world public safety operations. The initiative was undertaken as part of our efforts to replace our aging drone fleet, as our current platforms are no longer available for purchase.



"While we appreciate the opportunity to evaluate Flock Safety’s technology, we have decided not to pursue a contract with them for our Drone as First Responder program. We will continue exploring alternative platforms to identify the best solution to support our operations."

"To be honest with you, I always think they’re a UFO flying around, but it's cool technologies advancing, and I mean we got to change with the times a little bit," said Davison resident Jacob Forsten. "Some of this stuff it is scary, but at the same time has it not benefited us in some type of way right I mean, I don’t think I’m wrong for saying that."

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