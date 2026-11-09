Detroit police shoot dog during attack, officer injured in crossfire

article

The Brief A dog was shot on Monday night in Detroit. One officer was bitten and another was shot in the leg by crossfire. Two officers are in the hospital.



A dog was shot by police in Detroit on Monday night after officials say it bit an officer.

Two officers injured, dog shot

What we know:

On Friday at 8:40 p.m., police were called to a home on the 18500 block of Ferguson. Officials say the caller exited her home to talk to police when her dog became loose from its leash and ran at the officers.

That is when officials say the police shot at the dog as it charged toward them.

One of them was bitten by the dog and was taken to a hospital where they are expected to be okay.

Meanwhile, Detroit police say another officer ended up shot in the leg as a result of crossfire. They were also taken to the hospital and will be okay.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what the original reason for the call was at the time of the incident. Police also did not comment on the condition of the dog.

FOX 2 will update this report when we find more information.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE