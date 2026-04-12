Off-duty Detroit officer arrested after hit-and-run crash in Sterling Heights

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The Brief Police say a 17-year-old driver was not injured after being hit by a turning vehicle and crashed into a fire hydrant. The other driver allegedly fled the scene but was later located using a license plate. FOX 2 sources confirm the suspect is an off-duty Detroit police officer, now facing an OWI investigation.



An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested following a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Sterling Heights, FOX 2 sources confirm.

The backstory:

Sterling Heights police said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Van Dyke Avenue.

Investigators say a 17-year-old male was traveling eastbound on Metropolitan Parkway through the intersection on a green light when a female driver in a blue 2026 Toyota Camry, traveling northbound on Van Dyke Avenue, turned directly into his path.

The collision caused the teen to lose control of his vehicle and strike a nearby fire hydrant. No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Police said the female driver fled the scene in the Camry, which had sustained heavy front-end damage.

Authorities were able to obtain the vehicle’s license plate number and traced it to a residence in the area. Officers located the damaged vehicle and made contact with the driver.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired and booked into the Macomb County Jail pending the results of a blood test, police said.

What we know:

FOX 2 sources confirmed the driver is an off-duty Detroit police officer.

Her identity has not been released pending arraignment.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department.