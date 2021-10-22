One person killed and two injured after traffic crash in Monroe County is followed by hit-and-run

article

One person was killed and two more were injured during a chaotic scene in Monroe County Thursday night when a traffic crash occurred in Bedford Township.

Law enforcement said an initial crash happened when a 23-year-old woman traveling at a high rate of speed collided head-on with an oncoming Jeep around 8:14 p.m.

As witnesses attempted to assist in the accident, an elderly woman was struck by an unknown black pickup truck, which did not stop.

The crash happened on Smith Road, west of Summerfield Road, just north of the Michigan-Ohio border.

Preliminary information from the scene revealed the 23-year-old woman, a resident of Ottawa Lake, was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 westbound on Smith Road when it attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. Witnesses said the woman was traveling at excessive speeds and passing vehicles when she crashed.

The collision hit a 2014 Jeep Wrangler.

When people responded to the crash to help, a 73-year-old woman from Riga was struck by a pickup truck or SUV-style vehicle. It did not stop and continued westbound on Smith Road.

The driver of the Pontiac, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The female pedestrian who was hit was also taken to the hospital.

Police believe both speeding and intoxicating substances were factors in the crash. Police are withholding the identities of all persons involved at this time.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557