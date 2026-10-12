Parent arrested outside Romulus High School after allegedly carrying 3D printed gun

The Brief A parent was arrested at Romulus High School on Monday after allegedly carrying a 3D printed gun on school grounds. A few students talked with FOX 2 saying they have concerns not only about Monday's incident but also about what happened with the homecoming game as well.



Police were called out to another incident at Romulus High School following a violent threat that canceled the school's homecoming game on Friday. Then on Monday, a parent was arrested on school grounds allegedly with a weapon.

Romulus High School 3D printed gun incident

Big picture view:

FOX 2 was told there was some kind of interaction between a parent and student that led to the police scene. Officials saw it, approached the parent, then there was some sort of scuffle, which was when a 3D printed gun was allegedly discovered.

A few students talked with FOX 2 saying they have concerns not only about Monday's incident but also about what happened with the homecoming game as well.

Students react to recent incidents at Romulus Schools

What they're saying:

"It was pretty shocking because we never knew about it and, as students, we could’ve went on lockdown. That’s a serious threat right outside our parking lot," said Romulus student Hassan.

"It really had me mad, sad a little bit too, because somebody on the football team decided to argue and make a big argument over something that was very little," said student Austin.

"We should have more police officers to ensure our safety because, at the end of the day, this should not happen in any scenario, and we are in high school, so this really shouldn't have happened, so I feel like we should have more police to ensure our safety at games and just being in school," said student Caleb.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, there are plans to step up those safety protocols, especially for the rescheduled homecoming dance which is now set for Saturday, Oct. 18.

The Romulus School Board President told FOX 2 what they plan to do.

"Of course, we don’t want to divulge into all of our plans, but, of course, more police presence, more communication, and we do have a great vendor in the community, Spark," said School Board President Porsche Laster. "They are a security company, and they have volunteered some of their staff to come support the dance free of charge just as a business in the community to provide an extra layer of protection."

The parent with the alleged 3D printed gun was arrested outside the school on Monday.

So far there has been no word on what charges they may face.

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