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Truck hits person on Van Dyke in Warren, police on scene

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published October 15, 2026 4:08 PM EDT
Published October 15, 2026 4:08 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A person was hit by a truck on Van Dyke in Warren Thursday afternoon.
    • SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a pickup truck stopped in the road with skid marks behind it. 
    • A bicycle can be seen lying on its side. 

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person was hit by a truck on Van Dyke and Meadow in Warren, officials confirmed with FOX 2 on Thursday.

Truck hits pedestrian in Warren

What we know:

SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a pickup truck stopped in the road with skid marks behind it. In front of the truck, a bicycle can be seen lying on its side. 

What we don't know:

Police did confirm a person was hit by the car. However, their condition is unknown.

Van Dyke is closed in the area of Toepfer and Meadow.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we find more information. 

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The Source: FOX 2 used information from Warren police for details in this report.

Car crashesWarren