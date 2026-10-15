Truck hits person on Van Dyke in Warren, police on scene

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The Brief A person was hit by a truck on Van Dyke in Warren Thursday afternoon. SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a pickup truck stopped in the road with skid marks behind it. A bicycle can be seen lying on its side.



One person was hit by a truck on Van Dyke and Meadow in Warren, officials confirmed with FOX 2 on Thursday.

Truck hits pedestrian in Warren

What we know:

SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a pickup truck stopped in the road with skid marks behind it. In front of the truck, a bicycle can be seen lying on its side.

What we don't know:

Police did confirm a person was hit by the car. However, their condition is unknown.

Van Dyke is closed in the area of Toepfer and Meadow.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we find more information.

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