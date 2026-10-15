Truck hits person on Van Dyke in Warren, police on scene
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WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person was hit by a truck on Van Dyke and Meadow in Warren, officials confirmed with FOX 2 on Thursday.
Truck hits pedestrian in Warren
What we know:
SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a pickup truck stopped in the road with skid marks behind it. In front of the truck, a bicycle can be seen lying on its side.
What we don't know:
Police did confirm a person was hit by the car. However, their condition is unknown.
Van Dyke is closed in the area of Toepfer and Meadow.
This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we find more information.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from Warren police for details in this report.