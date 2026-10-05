Police investigating multiple bomb threats at Ann Arbor schools

The Brief Two different schools had threats posted on social media. Both threats have been assessed as not credible. Neither threat contained specific details and instead described a "what if" scenario.



Police in Ann Arbor were at Slausen Middle School this afternoon to investigate a report of a possible bomb. While they were there, a second threat against Ann Arbor Open K-8 was also discovered.

What we know:

Slausen Middle School had already been dismissed when officers arrived. Out of an abundance of caution, the remaining students and staff inside the school were evacuated. Officers searched the building, and nothing suspicious was located.

Ann Arbor Open K-8 had received a similar threat at approximately the same time. Neither threat contained specific details and instead described a "what if" scenario, according to police.

Both threats have been assessed as not credible. The investigation remains active, and the Ann Arbor Police Department is working closely with Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Anyone who has information on either threat is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920. Tips can also be emailed to tips@a2gov.org, or submitted anonymously through Silent Witness at aapd.a2gov.org/SilentWitness.