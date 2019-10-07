Police need help after after late night gas station carjacking that took only 45 seconds

The footage couldn't be any clearer.

On Sept. 28, surveillance footage reveals a carefully calculated plan by three men to rob two people of their car.

At 2:55 a.m. at the Valero gas station at the 13500 Block of Plymouth Road, three men lie in wait in a silver Ford Taurus. They're parked next to a black Nissan - waiting for their targets, the owners of the sedan.

As soon as the two customers exit the gas station, they make their move.

The driver of the first car exits the Ford Taurus and points his gun at one of the victims, who raises his hands and slowly backs away. The second person also has a gun pointed at them. She moves beside the car, keeping her hands up as well.

Then two more men get out of the Taurus, with hoodies covering their faces. They pat down one victim and pull out items of their pocket.

At the same time, another partner in crime appears to snatch food out of the hand of a second victim.

Advertisement

One suspect gets behind the wheel of the Black Nissan, while the other two climb back into the Taurus and they all drive off. The entire incident only takes about 45 seconds.

Police aren't aware of any carjackings happening at the gas station, but they would like to catch the three before they strike again. That's where they're asking the help of residents. The three suspects are described as:

Suspect 1, can be described as a heavyset black male approx. 603 in height, weighing 280 pounds.

Suspect 2, is described as a male, 5ft6, average build wearing a hooded sweater and blue jeans

Suspect 3, is described as male, 5ft6, average build wearing a hooded windbreaker and light blue jeans.

If you know anything, police ask you call Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK Up.