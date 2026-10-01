West Bloomfield police situation underway closing section of Pontiac Trail
FOX 2 - A large police presence in West Bloomfield Township has closed a portion of Pontiac Trail.
What we know:
It is currently closed between Old Orchard Trail and Cranbrook due to an ongoing public safety situation Thursday morning.
There is no threat to the public, police said in a statement.
"The investigation at Pontiac Trail and Old Orchard Tr. is contained and there is no threat to the public. Roads remain closed, please continue to seek alternate routes."
X User Doug Peterson posted about the police situation, saying he counted nine police cruisers plus an unmarked car going west on Pontiac Trail at 7:20 a.m.
Pictures by FOX 2 Photog Richard Roethler
What we don't know:
It is unclear what is prompting the large response or what the circumstances are.
Some residents have posted online that students in the district are being placed on hold.
A hold means students and staff are asked to remain inside classrooms and/or designated spaces.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this breaking story as we get it.
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