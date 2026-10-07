Postal carrier attacked in Detroit in the area of Eight Mile and Joann, four people arrested

The Brief One man is in the hospital after an assault in a Detroit neighborhood. The United States Postal Service (USPS) says the man who was attacked is a letter carrier. Police originally said he was shot, but later gave an update that during an assault a shot was fired. He was not wounded.



A letter carrier was hospitalized after being attacked in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Detroit shooting near 8 Mile

What they're saying:

Detroit police say officers were called out to the 20000 block of Joann Street near Eight Mile for a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found a man injured with lacerations.

During the physical altercation a shot was fired, but no one was hit. Detroit police reported that the mail carrier had been shot in the early stages of the investigation.

He was taken to a hospital where he is expected to be okay.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) says the man who was assaulted is a letter carrier, and they are sending postal inspectors to the scene.

Officials say four people, three adults and one juvenile, were arrested while a gun was recovered. Police also say they recovered evidence several blocks from the shooting that is believed to connect the individuals to the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.