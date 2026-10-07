Postal carrier attacked in Detroit in the area of Eight Mile and Joann, four people arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A letter carrier was hospitalized after being attacked in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Detroit shooting near 8 Mile
What they're saying:
Detroit police say officers were called out to the 20000 block of Joann Street near Eight Mile for a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found a man injured with lacerations.
During the physical altercation a shot was fired, but no one was hit. Detroit police reported that the mail carrier had been shot in the early stages of the investigation.
He was taken to a hospital where he is expected to be okay.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) says the man who was assaulted is a letter carrier, and they are sending postal inspectors to the scene.
Officials say four people, three adults and one juvenile, were arrested while a gun was recovered. Police also say they recovered evidence several blocks from the shooting that is believed to connect the individuals to the incident.
This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police and USPS for details in this report.