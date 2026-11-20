The Brief Eastbound I-696 will reopen to traffic in Oakland County as early as Saturday. Traffic returning to that direction of travel marks the first time in years that both sections of I-696 will be open. The southbound Telegraph and Lodge Freeway ramp will remain closed for two more weeks.



Some well-earned relief for drivers in southern Oakland County is coming a little sooner than expected.

Timeline:

The eastbound lanes of I-696 are set to be reopened as early as Saturday between M-10 and I-75, weather permitting – after two years of work.

If wet weather rears its ugly head, officials say by Monday at the latest, the section will be reopened.

I-696 construction

Dig deeper:

There are about 100,000 drivers who use that section of highway, which is part of the Restore the Reuther project, which has seen a complete remodel of the busy highway through Metro Detroit, announced its closure ends officially on Nov. 23.

According to MDOT, final touches remain, including sign installation, pavement marking removal and replacement. All of it depends on the weather.

What they're saying:

Jason Early, the MDOT consultant for the project spoke about the big development.

"We've been out here for two years working on rebuilding 696, so everyone's very excited to get it back open," he said.

Early detailed some of the expected operations needed this weekend in preparing for the reopening.

"We're going to be down to one lane back by Orchard Lake moving eastbound, that'll be during the day on Saturday we need to finish up a little bit of pavement marking signs moving temporary barrier wall and then at the end of the day.

"On Saturday we're going to open everything back up and It'll be smooth sailing for the motorists."

Early said the eight miles of highway is being built to last up to 30 years.

What drivers should know

More Details:

From 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21:

To allow crews to safely remove and replace pavement markings approaching the current detour route of eastbound I-696 near M-10 and Telegraph Road, traffic will need to be reduced to one lane.

During this work, once traffic is east of M-10, then eastbound I-696 will reopen completely to I-75.

The update follows the reopening of the I-75 on-ramp onto westbound I-696 several weeks ago. That direction of travel has been accessible the entire time that construction has been underway.

Some portions of the highway will remain closed through November and into December, including the ramps onto southbound Telegraph and the Lodge.

More information can be found at DrivingOakland.com.

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