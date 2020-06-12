Prince George’s County backyard police chase caught on camera

Several Prince George’s County police vehicles were caught on camera chasing another vehicle through multiple backyards in the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood of Temple Hills on Friday.

The pursuit was caught on a homeowner's Ring camera at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Chita Court.

In the video, you can see the driver takes a path through the homes and then three police cruisers follow soon after.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports it was a little bit of a close call for the homeowner, Alsan Bellard, who was home and working in the basement at the time of the pursuit.

Bellard tells us he heard the chase and then saw the markings on the lawn. That's when he went to check his Ring video and saw the pursuit on camera.

Police say officers caught the driver following the pursuit and charges are now pending.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving in a car that came on the police vehicle radar as stolen. We're told the car was taken in an armed car-jacking in D.C. on June 2, and when officers tried to stop the driver, the person fled the scene, which led to the pursuit.