'Prom Promise' helps Metro Detroit teens afford prom if they swear not to do drugs

The Brief One organization is working to help students look their best if they make a promise to avoid drugs. At Mumford High School, students sign their name on a card, making their promise to put their best foot forward in life by staying away from drugs, alcohol, and criminal activity. On Thursday, a makeshift boutique was set up at Mumford.



High school prom is a celebratory tradition many students look forward to attending, but the event can come with a lot of pressure.

The pressure is to spend money on costly attire, and some students even experience peer pressure to drink or do drugs. But one organization is working to help students look their best if they make a promise to do their best.

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It’s a big day for Mumford High School senior John Mills as he selected his attire for the upcoming prom, a suit that’s difficult for his family to afford. However, the suit he selected came at no cost, all because he made a pledge to do the right thing.

"I love the promise that I made for the suit because it keeps yourself out of harm, others out of harm, less accidents, more good things come your way," Mills said.

At Mumford, students sign their name on a card, making their promise to put their best foot forward in life by staying away from drugs, alcohol, and criminal activity. Then, as a "thank you" for this promise, students are gifted formalwear to put their best foot forward at their prom.

The "Prom Promise Formalwear Giveaway" is hosted by the Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan’s Drug Free Youth in Detroit Coalition.

"We understand the disparities that they face, be it financial, homelessness, transportation, so we thought about those disparities as we put together this boutique," said Dr. Shinese Johnson.

On Thursday, a makeshift boutique was set up at Mumford High School.

What you can do:

Organizers say the program is made possible because of the community, and they need help with donations and volunteers. If you are interested, you can learn more by tapping here.