The Pulse: JD Vance makes his pitch to the Rust Belt, Haley Stevens talks inflammatory social media posts

JD Vance introduced himself to the Republican National Convention and the rest of the world.

He offered praise to Donald Trump in the aftermath of an assassination attempt over the weekend, before turning his focus toward voters in the states that will play a role in deciding the outcome of the presidential race.

That included a nod to his Michigan autoworkers and other blue-collar jobs in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

He even threw in a few barbs toward the University of Michigan after offering a chant born out of Ohio. "O-H-I-O. You guys, we got to chill with the Ohio love, we have to win Michigan too," he told the crowd during his Wednesday night speech.

Also on The Pulse, Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens spoke about the calls for Joe Biden to drop out as well as inflammatory rhetoric on social media about the Trump rally shooting from some liberal posters.

