The Pulse: JD Vance makes his pitch to the Rust Belt, Haley Stevens talks inflammatory social media posts

By and Jack Nissen
Published  July 18, 2024 8:52am EDT
The Pulse: Trump's VP nominee JD Vance makes primetime debut at RNC

Ohio Senator JD Vance made his appeal to the Rust Belt with the keynote speech at the RNC. Also, Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Haley Stevens responds to the hateful social media posts about the Trump assassination attempt by some on the left.

(FOX 2) - JD Vance introduced himself to the Republican National Convention and the rest of the world.

He offered praise to Donald Trump in the aftermath of an assassination attempt over the weekend, before turning his focus toward voters in the states that will play a role in deciding the outcome of the presidential race.

That included a nod to his Michigan autoworkers and other blue-collar jobs in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

He even threw in a few barbs toward the University of Michigan after offering a chant born out of Ohio. "O-H-I-O. You guys, we got to chill with the Ohio love, we have to win Michigan too," he told the crowd during his Wednesday night speech.

Also on The Pulse, Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens spoke about the calls for Joe Biden to drop out as well as inflammatory rhetoric on social media about the Trump rally shooting from some liberal posters. 

