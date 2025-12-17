'Pure evil:' Family of Warren man who was stabbed to death in barricade incident sound off

The Brief The suspect in a Warren standoff who streamed a barricaded police standoff last week, is charged with first-degree murder. The family of the victim spoke and wanted all to know that he was an innocent victim of murder. The suspect is looking at life in prison without parole if convicted.



The family of a stabbing victim is now making their voices heard as the suspect remains behind bars and is accused of first-degree murder.

What they're saying:

Dominick "Nickyy" Robinson was charged with first-degree murder. Robinson is a transwoman, but will be referred to by her birth name in court proceedings since it is her legal name.

Robinson is sitting in jail accused of murdering 29-year-old Mucari Finley and then barricading herself in a home in Warren for five hours, all while live on Facebook.

On Wednesday at Mucari‘s father‘s restaurant in Flint called Soul Goode, his family spoke and wanted all to know that Mucari was an innocent victim of murder.

"Trying to imagine seeing shares of a Facebook live post all day while you’re working — because you don’t engage in that type of negativity, you don’t click on it," said father Stanley Wright. "This was premeditated murder. This was planned for months. This individual was competent enough to live stream, they were competent enough to at least communicate to one other person their plans to murder my son. There isn’t any insanity to that. That’s just pure evil."

"Being gay is not a crime. Yet being a part of the LGBTQ community, we often have to live in fear of judgment, bullying, physical, abuse, and even murder," said nephew Dawana Wright. "You can’t imagine the pain. What would you say to Nickyy Pop right now? I hope you’re rot in prison for the rest of your life."

The backstory:

Robinson was given a $2 million bond by Judge Steven Bieda - exceeding even the prosecution's request of a million. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Prosecuting attorney Sian Hengeveld brought up the graphic live stream which at times showed the victim lying on the floor amid the hours-long standoff on Westminster Street, near Eight Mile.

During the Facebook stream, blood could be seen on the floor as well as a knife.

At one point, Robinson came out on the porch and police shot at her with rubber bullets. Crisis negotiators made contact with her, and kept her on the phone for hours, leading to the eventual peaceful surrender.

Hengeveld said there was a social media history that raised mental health questions, which led to her asking for the $1 million bond at minimum.

Related article

What's next:

Robinson is looking at life in prison without parole if convicted.

There’s no specific motive yet, but the family tells FOX 2 that Mucari had a sexual relationship with one of Nickyy Pop’s male friends.