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The Brief PWHL Detroit revealed their official jerseys ahead of the upcoming season. They include black and white for home and away, along with a red, silver, and white stripe at the bottom. The colors pay homage to the city's automotive history and its 313 area code.



PWHL Detroit revealed their home and away jerseys as the team readies for its inaugural season as a newly-expanded team in the growing league.

While no team name has been revealed, the jersey colors feature both white and black as the dominant color. They also include silver and red accent colors, which are an ode to "the city’s automotive history, innovative and industrial spirit, and the bold and resilient identity of Metro Detroiters," a news release said.

PWHL Detroit jerseys

Big picture view:

According to the team office, the color trio of white, silver, and red stripes are a callback to the 313 area code and a nod to Hockeytown.

There is also an Ally Financial patch on the jersey.

The team will break out each jersey during their first two games, including the first game of the season in Las Vegas on Dec. 6 and at home in Detroit on Dec. 12.

You can see the full schedule here.

What you can do:

The jerseys will be available for purchase on the team's website here, as well as at Little Caesars Arena.

Related article

What is the team name?

Zoom out:

The team names and logos for the four expansion teams have yet to be announced.

Recent reporting from Ian Kennedy of The Hockey News on Monday was that the new names were "circulated" to their respective teams this week.

PWHL Detroit roster

While the team name is unknown, the makeup of Detroit's training camp roster was revealed this week:

Forwards (16):

Hannah Bilka (Seattle Torrent)

Sena Catterall (Clarkson University)

Jesse Compher (Toronto Sceptres)

Britta Curl-Salemme (Minnesota Frost)

Shiann Darkangelo (Montréal Victoire)

Taylor Girard (New York Sirens)

Gabby Jones (SDE HF)

Kyla Josifovic (University of Connecticut)

Kira Juodikis (ZSC Lions Frauen/New York Sirens)

Hilary Knight (Seattle Torrent)

MK O’Brien (University of Minnesota Duluth)

Georgia Schiff (Cornell University)

Akane Shiga (Luleå HF)

Vanessa Upson (Minnesota Frost)

Olivia Wallin (Ottawa Charge)

Daryl Watts (Toronto Sceptres)

Defenders (9):

Jessica Adolfsson (SDE HF)

Sydney Bard (Vancouver Goldeneyes)

Cayla Barnes (Seattle Torrent)

Mia Biotti (Boston Fleet)

Casey Borgiel (Colgate University)

Mellissa Channell-Watkins (Vancouver Goldeneyes)

Nina Jobst-Smith (Vancouver Goldeneyes)

Stephanie Markowski (Ottawa Charge)

Kendra Zuchotzki (University of Saskatchewan)

Goaltenders (3):

Andrea Brändli (Frölunda HC)

Michelle Pasiechnyk (Boston University)

Alice Philbert (EV Bozen Eagles)