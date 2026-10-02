PWHL Detroit 2026-27 regular season schedule released

The Brief PWHL Detroit will play 30 games in the 2026-27 regular season, with 18 of those being conference games. Detroit is among the expansion teams that will take part in the biggest season of the PWHL to date. With that comes a revamped playoff structure as well.



PWHL Detroit released their regular season schedule on Friday, which include 30 games, including 18 within the expanded Western Conference and the rest in the Eastern Conference.

Their conference opponents include the Minnesota Frost, PWHL San Jose, Seattle Torrent, and the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Thirteen games will be played at Little Caesars Arena.

Additionally, several games will be broadcast on national networks, including Detroit's match against Hamilton on Amazon Prime.

PWHL Detroit Schedule

Big picture view:

PWHL Detroit 2026-27 schedule

Dec. 6: at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Dec. 12: vs. New York, noon

Dec. 19: vs. Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Dec. 23: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28: vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 20: vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: at New York, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Boston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Feb. 19: vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21: at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26: vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 28: vs. San Jose, 2 p.m.

March 7: PWHL All-Star event

March 10: vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

March 13: at Seattle, 3 p.m.

March 17: vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

March 20: at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

March 25: at San Jose, 10 p.m.

March 28: vs. Seattle, 2 p.m.

April 3: at Montreal, 7 p.m.

April 8: vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

April 11: vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

April 13: at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

April 17: at Vancouver, time to be announced

What they're saying:

"There’s something really special about being the first group to bring PWHL hockey to Detroit," said Josh Sciba, PWHL Detroit Head Coach. "We have an incredible opportunity to build something from the ground up, and we know how much hockey means to this community."

New PWHL Playoff Format

Dig deeper:

The expanded format for the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs will feature eight teams that compete across three rounds.

The eight teams that qualify will be the top four teams from each conference.

The first round will be a best-of-three series, followed by a best-of-five series in the conference finals.

The Walter Cup Finals will also be a best-of-five series.