PWHL Detroit 2026-27 regular season schedule released
(FOX 2) - PWHL Detroit released their regular season schedule on Friday, which include 30 games, including 18 within the expanded Western Conference and the rest in the Eastern Conference.
Their conference opponents include the Minnesota Frost, PWHL San Jose, Seattle Torrent, and the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Thirteen games will be played at Little Caesars Arena.
Additionally, several games will be broadcast on national networks, including Detroit's match against Hamilton on Amazon Prime.
PWHL Detroit Schedule
Big picture view:
PWHL Detroit 2026-27 schedule
- Dec. 6: at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
- Dec. 12: vs. New York, noon
- Dec. 19: vs. Vancouver, 2 p.m.
- Dec. 23: at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 28: vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 5: at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 9: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 17: at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
- Jan. 20: vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 23: at New York, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 30: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 4: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 6: at Boston, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 13: at Seattle, 3 p.m.
- Feb. 19: vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 21: at San Jose, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 24: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 26: vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 28: vs. San Jose, 2 p.m.
- March 7: PWHL All-Star event
- March 10: vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
- March 13: at Seattle, 3 p.m.
- March 17: vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.
- March 20: at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
- March 25: at San Jose, 10 p.m.
- March 28: vs. Seattle, 2 p.m.
- April 3: at Montreal, 7 p.m.
- April 8: vs. Boston, 7 p.m.
- April 11: vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.
- April 13: at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
- April 17: at Vancouver, time to be announced
What they're saying:
"There’s something really special about being the first group to bring PWHL hockey to Detroit," said Josh Sciba, PWHL Detroit Head Coach. "We have an incredible opportunity to build something from the ground up, and we know how much hockey means to this community."
New PWHL Playoff Format
Dig deeper:
The expanded format for the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs will feature eight teams that compete across three rounds.
The eight teams that qualify will be the top four teams from each conference.
The first round will be a best-of-three series, followed by a best-of-five series in the conference finals.
The Walter Cup Finals will also be a best-of-five series.
The Source: The PWHL was cited for this story.