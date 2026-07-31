Restore 94 project enters next phase starting for weekend: What you need to know

The Brief The Restore 94 project's next phase begins this weekend impacting east of I-275 to west of Michigan Avenue. Traffic patterns will shift into shared lanes on the westbound side until mid-2027. About 10,000 drivers per day will be impacted.



The Restore 94 project is starting the next phase on the road and bridges of eastbound I-94, from east of I-275 to west of US-12/Michigan Ave.

Dig deeper:

Crews plan to switch EB I-94 traffic pattern across the median into shared lanes on the original westbound I-94 side with barrier wall between them. They’ll begin this upcoming weekend, and it’s expected to remain in this configuration through mid-2027.

The major traffic shift is expected to impact about 100,000 drivers every single day.

"We will be moving the eastbound traffic over to the westbound lanes so we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding it'll take all day," said Bill Erban, MDOT traffic engineer. "And then when we get done we'll have both directions of traffic on the west bound roadway with a concrete barrier between them.

"If it rains, we'll have to move it to Sunday, but that's the goal that all traffic will over on the westbound roadway."

Erban said that the goal is to have all drivers able to access all of the interchanges - but Southfield and Ecorse will be closed.

Related: Woodward exit reopens amid I-696 construction

"Every other interchange will be open and we've built these temporary roadways in the median to allow the traffic that is now on the eastbound, around the westbound roadway, eastbound traffic on the westbound roadway to get to the inter-changes they normally get to," he said.

Timeline:

6 am to 9 pm, Saturday: EB I-94, east of I-275, will be shifted to the shared westbound lanes in the morning. It’s expected to take most of the day to open the on/off ramps as pavement markings must be added to the roadway. Drivers may want to plan extra time to detour during the ramp closures.

Metro Airport traffic: Use I-275 to Eureka Road to access the airport during this traffic switch.

Once the traffic is shifted, the following ramps remain closed through mid-2027:

Southbound Wayne Road ramp to EB I-94

Detour: WB I-94 to Haggerty Road to EB I-94

SB Merriman Road ramp to EB I-94

Detour: WB I-94 to Vining Road to EB I-94

EB I-94 ramp to Ecorse Road

Detour: EB I-94 to SB US-24 to Ecorse Road

5 am Monday, Aug. 3 to 5 a.m. Monday, August 10:

NB/SB Beech Daly Road will be closed at I-94 for bridge demolition.

Detour: Use Ecorse or Van Born roads to US-24/Telegraph or other local routes.

More Resources:

Information regarding the Restore 94 project can be found at Restore94.com.

Construction locations can be found at Michigan.gov/drive.