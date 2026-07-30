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Woodward exit reopens amid I-696 construction as roadwork begins to wind down

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Traffic
Published July 30, 2026 11:30 AM EDT
Published July 30, 2026 11:30 AM EDT
Congestion expected around Detroit Zoo as I-696 ramps close
Congestion expected around Detroit Zoo as I-696 ramps close

Congestion expected around Detroit Zoo as I-696 ramps close

Getting to the Detroit Zoo this summer will likely take more time as road work leads to more closures in the area. The Woodward ramps to and from I-696 are closing this week.

The Brief

    • The massive I-696 road construction project is nearing the end stages as crews reopen the Woodward exit ramp.
    • The reopening will be followed by the Woodward on-ramp onto the highway the following week.
    • The project is slated to end by the fall of 2026.

(FOX 2) - Motorists on I-696 have likely been victimized by the recent construction — especially when they enter on the highway only to discover they cannot get off until well after their desired exit.

That headache is about to get a little better as crews reopen the Woodward ramp for westbound drivers.

I-696 Construction — The latest

Big picture view:

With dozens of entrance and exit ramps closed throughout the construction stretch of I-696, many unsuspecting drivers have been caught traveling well past their intended exit.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, the Woodward ramp for westbound I-696 drivers will reopen. Then on Thursday, Aug 6, the Woodward on-ramp onto I-696 will reopen at 9 a.m.

The plan is for the whole highway to reopen by the end of the year.

When will I-696 reopen?

Timeline:

More freeway entrances and exits are expected to reopen later in September with plans to open up I-696 ramps onto I-75 late in the month.

According to MDOT's Restore the Reuther webpage, the eastbound I-696 closures between M-10 and I-75 are expected to reopen in the fall of 2026.

  • M-1/Woodward ramp to WB I-696 reopens Thursday, 7/30/26, 5 p.m.
  • Southfield Rd ramp to WB I-696 closes Friday, 7/31/26, 9 a.m.
  • WB I-696 ramp to M-1/Woodward reopens Thursday, 8/6/26, 9 a.m.
  • WB I-696 ramp to Southfield Rd closes Friday, 8/7/26, 9 a.m.

The Source: The Michigan Department of Transportation was cited for this story.

TrafficMichigan Department of TransportationOak ParkFerndaleSouthfield