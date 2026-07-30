Woodward exit reopens amid I-696 construction as roadwork begins to wind down
(FOX 2) - Motorists on I-696 have likely been victimized by the recent construction — especially when they enter on the highway only to discover they cannot get off until well after their desired exit.
That headache is about to get a little better as crews reopen the Woodward ramp for westbound drivers.
I-696 Construction — The latest
Big picture view:
With dozens of entrance and exit ramps closed throughout the construction stretch of I-696, many unsuspecting drivers have been caught traveling well past their intended exit.
At 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, the Woodward ramp for westbound I-696 drivers will reopen. Then on Thursday, Aug 6, the Woodward on-ramp onto I-696 will reopen at 9 a.m.
The plan is for the whole highway to reopen by the end of the year.
When will I-696 reopen?
Timeline:
More freeway entrances and exits are expected to reopen later in September with plans to open up I-696 ramps onto I-75 late in the month.
According to MDOT's Restore the Reuther webpage, the eastbound I-696 closures between M-10 and I-75 are expected to reopen in the fall of 2026.
- M-1/Woodward ramp to WB I-696 reopens Thursday, 7/30/26, 5 p.m.
- Southfield Rd ramp to WB I-696 closes Friday, 7/31/26, 9 a.m.
- WB I-696 ramp to M-1/Woodward reopens Thursday, 8/6/26, 9 a.m.
- WB I-696 ramp to Southfield Rd closes Friday, 8/7/26, 9 a.m.
The Source: The Michigan Department of Transportation was cited for this story.