The Brief The massive I-696 road construction project is nearing the end stages as crews reopen the Woodward exit ramp. The reopening will be followed by the Woodward on-ramp onto the highway the following week. The project is slated to end by the fall of 2026.



Motorists on I-696 have likely been victimized by the recent construction — especially when they enter on the highway only to discover they cannot get off until well after their desired exit.

That headache is about to get a little better as crews reopen the Woodward ramp for westbound drivers.

I-696 Construction — The latest

Big picture view:

With dozens of entrance and exit ramps closed throughout the construction stretch of I-696, many unsuspecting drivers have been caught traveling well past their intended exit.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, the Woodward ramp for westbound I-696 drivers will reopen. Then on Thursday, Aug 6, the Woodward on-ramp onto I-696 will reopen at 9 a.m.

The plan is for the whole highway to reopen by the end of the year.

When will I-696 reopen?

Timeline:

More freeway entrances and exits are expected to reopen later in September with plans to open up I-696 ramps onto I-75 late in the month.

According to MDOT's Restore the Reuther webpage, the eastbound I-696 closures between M-10 and I-75 are expected to reopen in the fall of 2026.

M-1/Woodward ramp to WB I-696 reopens Thursday, 7/30/26, 5 p.m.

Southfield Rd ramp to WB I-696 closes Friday, 7/31/26, 9 a.m.

WB I-696 ramp to M-1/Woodward reopens Thursday, 8/6/26, 9 a.m.

WB I-696 ramp to Southfield Rd closes Friday, 8/7/26, 9 a.m.