Rochester Hills man dead, 3 others critical after Oakland County crash

A Rochester Hills man was killed and three others left in critical condition after another vehicle crossed the center line of Lapeer Road and crashed into his car Saturday afternoon.

Police said a 2015 Ford Fiesta being driven by a 63-year-old Hazel Park man was heading northbound on Lapeer Road. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road, drove through the median and into the southbound lane of Lapeer Road, striking a 2011 Lincoln MKX head-on.

The driver of the Lincoln, Alfred Henry Young, 86, died, his wife and the driver and passenger of the Fiesta were all left in critical condition.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed did not appear to be factors in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.