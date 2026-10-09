Romulus schools cancel homecoming game amid credible 'threat of student violence'

The Brief Romulus Community Schools posted on Facebook that their homecoming game has been canceled due to a credible threat. The school district said they have credible information that there is a coordinated intention to incite violence at the game. The dance was rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 17.



A homecoming game in Romulus was canceled Friday night, with the school district saying it was due to credible threats of violence.

Big picture view:

Romulus Community Schools posted on Facebook Friday afternoon announcing their Homecoming Game against Dearborn Heights was canceled due to a threat of student violence. The school district said they have credible information that there is a coordinated intention to incite violence at the game.

What Romulus schools are saying on social media

What they're saying:

The district wrote on Facebook:

"It is my responsibility as the superintendent to ensure the safety of our community and act with certainty particularly when receiving any threat of violence at our events.

"With this potential risk of violence to our community, we can take great pride in knowing that the students who reported this to us did the right thing by coming forward to inform the appropriate authorities in a timely manner. Parents and teachers, we can take a lesson from the integrity of these students by ensuring we are as diligent and timely in reporting any awareness of potential harm or threat to our district and community."

FOX 2 has reached out to Romulus police for information regarding the cancellation. They say they are aware of the situation.

What's next:

The Homecoming Dance has been rescheduled for next Saturday, Oct. 17.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.