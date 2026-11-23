The Brief Wayne County officials have approved the RenCen redevelopment proposal to go to the Detroit City Council to be voted on. The Wayne County Commission released a resolution which supported General Motors and Bedrock’s proposed redevelopment, unanimously voting yes.



Officials in Wayne County voted to advance the proposed redevelopment of the Renaissance Center and the Detroit Riverfront to a full city council vote.

Big picture view:

The Wayne County Commission released a resolution which supported General Motors and Bedrock’s proposed redevelopment, unanimously voting yes.

The resolution only shows support for the project and does not provide all necessary approvals. However, the proposal will now go to the Detroit City Council to be voted on.

The backstory:

The vision for the Renaissance Center is to make the space more accessible to the public and more usable to the city, resembling Navy Pier in Chicago. General Motors and Bedrock are overseeing the site’s redevelopment and are asking for community input on the riverfront’s future.

The future of the iconic Detroit buildings has been up in the air after General Motors said it was relocating its global headquarters . The automaker had been inside the towers since 1996, and relocated earlier this year to Hudson’s Detroit along Woodward Avenue.

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By the numbers:

A proposed $2.2 billion redevelopment of the RenCen is led by Bedrock and General Motors.

The majority of funding for the project, $1.7 billion (74%), is proposed to come directly from private developer equity. Developers are requesting about $473 million in incentives over a 30-year period.