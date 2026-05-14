Royal Oak Taco Fest returns for another 4th of July weekend full of food and entertainment

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The Brief Royal Oak Taco Fest will be held July 2-5. The event will feature added activities this year for America's 250th anniversary. Advance tickets are available now.



Royal Oak Taco Fest is back for a fifth year.

This year's festival, which is held on Fourth of July weekend, includes added entertainment and activities in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

"This summer’s Taco Fest is absolutely loaded," said Jon Witz, Royal Oak Taco Fest event producer. "We’ve created a Fourth of July tradition that delivers incredible food, nonstop entertainment and meaningful family offerings at a price families can truly feel good about. Between the expanded kids programming, affordable ticket options and new America 250 activities, this year’s festival is shaping up to be our biggest and most family-focused celebration yet."

The event begins July 2 and runs through July 5.

Taco Fest activities

Taco Fest will have plenty of fun for families, including magicians, jugglers, sing-along artists, puppet shows, art stations, hands-on science projects with the Michigan Science Center, a giant slide, bounce houses, and more.

Other live entertainment includes aerialists and stilt walkers, bubble artists, fire dancers, roller skaters and lucha libre wrestling.

Food lineup

Attendees can enjoy a variety of food options, as well as tequila and frozen margaritas.

The full food truck lineup has not been shared yet, but some that will be there include Nepantla Café, Sabor Del Gordo, Don Polo, Galindo’s, The Taco Cartel, Mezcal, Cousins Maine Lobster, and Drunken Rooster.

America 250 activities

In addition to the activities that will be held throughout the event, special programming is planned for July 4 and 5 as part of the Royal Oak Historical Society's "Join the Revolution."

This includes:

Meet-and-greets with "George and Martha Washington" reenactors

Revolutionary-themed games and trivia

Interactive historical activities for children

A printed "Declaration of Independence" signing experience using feather pens

A designated "Founders Lounge" VIP area

A welcome toast with iced tea

Taco Fest hours

Festival hours are 4-11 p.m. Thursday, July 2; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4; and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

The event will be located east of Main Street between 11 Mile Road and 4th Street, centered around Centennial Commons and portions of the Royal Oak City Complex parking lots.

Taco Fest tickets

Advance tickets are currently available online starting at $6 for a limited time.

Children ages 6-10 are $5, while children ages 5 and younger receive free admission.

Additional pricing tiers will be available through July 1, while group ticket packages are available for as low as $5 each.

Tickets purchased at the door are $12.

Get tickets here.