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SB I-75 closed due to crash in Monroe

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published November 6, 2026 7:16 AM EST
Published November 6, 2026 7:16 AM EST
Southbound I-75 closed due to crash
Southbound I-75 closed due to crash

Southbound I-75 closed due to crash

I-75 is closed in Monroe at Front Street due to a crash. 

FOX 2 - I-75 is closed heading southbound due to a possibly fatal pedestrian crash Friday morning.

What we know:

The closure – which started shortly after 6:30 a.m. is at Front Street, Exit 13 with traffic beginning to back up as rush hour approaches. 

SkyFOX flew over the scene where a white sheet is in the road.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the circumstances of the crash were, or how many vehicles may have been involved. 

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

Car crashesMonroe County