SB I-75 closed due to crash in Monroe

I-75 is closed heading southbound due to a possibly fatal pedestrian crash Friday morning.

What we know:

The closure – which started shortly after 6:30 a.m. is at Front Street, Exit 13 with traffic beginning to back up as rush hour approaches.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where a white sheet is in the road.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the circumstances of the crash were, or how many vehicles may have been involved.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.