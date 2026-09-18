Search continues for missing Southfield woman who was last seen days ago

The Brief Christian Cook, 29, is a published author and lives near 11 Mile and Inkster roads. She went missing after going for a walk on Sunday. If you have seen her, please call Southfield police right away.



It was another day of searching for a missing woman from Southfield who went for a walk near 11 Mile and Inkster on Sunday and has not been seen since.

The search for Christian Cook

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Christian Cook, 29, is a published author. She lives near 11 Mile and Inkster roads and went for a walk, which her family says she often does. They say she stopped at the nearby 7-Eleven and is believed to have been at Pebble Creek Park more than a mile away.

Southfield Fire and Oakland County sheriff’s deputies, as well as other agencies, have been searching in the area – even using canines and tracking a scent near the Rouge River but turning up nothing so far.

Cook’s family says she does have mental health challenges, and she left without any medication or identification.

"She’s not in a good mental state right now, so that’s another reason why we’re very concerned."

"I was going to take her to the hospital on Sunday, but she slipped away because she knew I was going to take her."

"If no one can find her at a specific location – where is she?" said Cook's sister, Caitlin. "It’s gut-wrenching not knowing every day – it seriously is."

"We’re asking everyone to keep eyes and ears out – to keep prayers up for her and her safe return," said her mother, Michele Ware.

Have you seen this woman?

What you can do:

Christian left in a black dress with white polka dots. She likes parks and nature and bookstores and libraries. She’s a published author.

If you have seen her, please call Southfield police right away.

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