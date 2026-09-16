Allen Park 16-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting case of Roseville man

The Brief Police say 16-year-old Quadir Watson from Allen Park is accused of shooting and killing a Roseville man in August. He was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Officials say he was arraigned on the same day and is facing life in prison if he is convicted. He was denied bond and is behind bars.



An Allen Park teen has been charged for allegedly shooting a 40-year-old man in Roseville back in August.

Allen Park teen accused of shooting and killing Roseville man

What they're saying:

Roseville police say 16-year-old Quadir Watson from Allen Park has been charged with second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Walter Bryant.

Police say on Aug. 15, Bryant was sitting inside his car during a social gathering on Lawn Street when he was shot and killed. The suspected gunman was identified as Watson, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Officials say he was arraigned on the same day and is facing life in prison if he is convicted.

He was denied bond and is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in Mount Clemens.

What's next:

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 23, followed by a preliminary examination on Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing into the shooting of Walter Bryant.